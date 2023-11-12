Jaja records 8 blocks in JT Marvelous' latest win

Jaja Santiago and the JT Marvelous are 8-0 in the V.League. Photo courtesy of the JT Marvelous on X (@Marvelous_JT).

Jaja Santiago was a force at the net in JT Marvelous' 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 victory over the PFU Blue Cats in the 2023-24 V.League season, Sunday at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

Santiago scored 16 points on seven kills, eight blocks, and an ace to power JT Marvelous to its eighth consecutive victory.

The former National University standout continues to lead the V.League in attack rate, at 57.7%, and in blocking, with an average of 0.96 per set.

They remain at the top of the league standings with an immaculate 8-0 win-loss record.

American import Andrea Drews had 19 points on 17 kills and two blocks for JT Marvelous, while Mizuki Tanaka added 18 points built on 16 attacks. As a team, they had a 56-53 advantage on kills, and a 13-10 lead on blocks.

The Blue Cats also gave away 26 points off their unforced errors.

Meanwhile, Jia de Guzman and the Denso Airybees absorbed a 17-25, 17-25, 12-25 defeat against the Hisamitsu Springs at the Komakihara General Gymnasium.

De Guzman came off the bench in all three sets. Denso fell to 2-4 with the result.

Hisamitsu improved to 7-1 to stay within striking distance of JT Marvelous.

