Football: Kaya FC-Iloilo rules PFF Women's League

Kaya FC-Iloilo celebrates after ruling the PFF Women's League on November 11, 2023 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Handout/PFF.

MANILA -- Kaya FC-Iloilo scored a narrow 1-0 win over Manila Digger FC in the final to rule the PFF Women's League, Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

It wasn't until the 86th minute that Kaya broke through, with Sheen Nicole Ramores beating Manila Digger's Ayishatu Simpson with a low strike.

"It's another historic achievement for the club," said Kaya FC coach Let Dimson. "We're the first club to win the PFF Women's League, and it's a huge honor for us to get this title."

Manila Digger was redacted to 10 players in the 26th minute, after Hannah Pachejo was sent off for a second yellow card.

Kaya almost took the lead in the 54th minute after Camille Rodriguez was brought down inside the box, but her penalty kick was denied by Simpson. Ramores finally broke the deadlock just a few minutes from time, with Sara Castañeda creating the opportunity after her initial strike was blocked by the Digger defense.

Far Eastern University claimed third place after a 2-1 win over De La Salle University in the first match. Dionesa Tolentin scored the winner in the 53rd minute after Angelica Teves leveled Carmela Altiche’s opener.

Kaya’s Shelah Cadag, who scored 12 goals this season, was named as the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

"All our hard work and sacrifice paid off with this win," said Cadag. "We did our best and we thank everyone who supported us. It was a good game because we fought hard until the end."