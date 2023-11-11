B.League: Wright's Kyoto turns back Abarrientos, Shinshu

Kyoto's Matthew Wright. (c) B.LEAGUE

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz got the better of the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 74-62, in the 2023-24 season of the B.League, Saturday at the Kataoka Arena Kyoto.

Wright contributed eight points, three assists, and a rebound as Kyoto won for just the second time in the season. The Hannaryz (2-11) surged to a 23-11 lead after the opening period and never looked back en route to ending a six-game losing streak.

RJ Abarrientos had 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal for Shinshu, which fell to 4-9 in the season.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins cruised to their third straight win, routing the Osaka Evessa 84-64 at the Dolphins Arena, also on Saturday.

Parks Jr. had seven points, three rebounds, and a steal in a 19-minute stint for Nagoya, which improved to 10-3. Former PBA import Joshua Smith paced the Diamond Dolphins with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Also triumphant were the Ryukyu Golden Kings, which came away with a slim 80-77 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic. Carl Tamayo played less than three minutes, going scoreless.

Ryukyu is tied with Nagoya at the top of the Western Conference with 10-3 slates.

Meanwhile, an impressive 18-point, 12-rebound double-double from AJ Edu wasn't enough as the Toyoma Grouses lost anew, 85-60, this time to the Utsunomiya Brex.

Edu went 8-of-14 from the field and also had a steal in 31 minutes. However, the Grouses continue to flounder, as they are now 0-13 in the season.

Also losing on Saturday were Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, who were routed 83-68 by the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Ramos had 13 points, six boards, and four assists in the loss. Levanga fell to 3-10.

Thirdy Ravena remains out due to a concussion but the San-En NeoPhoenix were victorious on Saturday, crushing the Ibaraki Robots 87-64. Ryusei Sasaki had 17 points as they improved to 11-2.

In Division 2, the Shiga Lakes defeated the Niigata Albirex BB, 82-66. Kiefer Ravena did a little of everything, with six points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in 24 minutes.