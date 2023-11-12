B.League: Parks Jr. shines in Nagoya's win over Osaka

Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (C) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins made it four wins in a row on Sunday, defeating Osaka Evessa 86-78 at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks Jr. was influential in the win, putting up 17 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Takumi Saito also had 17 points, and Robert Franks added 15 markers.

Nagoya is now 11-3 in the 2023-24 season of the B.League, keeping them tied at the top of the Western Conference with defending champions Ryukyu Golden Kings.

The Golden Kings were also triumphant on Sunday, taking a 91-84 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Okinawa Arena.

Former University of the Philippines big man Carl Tamayo played under six minutes in the win, with three points and two rebounds to his name.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz repeated over the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 94-85. Wright had five points and two assists in a 17-minute stint.

RJ Abarrientos was held scoreless in the defeat, playing just over six minutes. Kyoto improved to 3-11, putting together a two-game winning streak. Shinshu, meanwhile, fell to 4-10.

Dwight Ramos did not play in the Levanga Hokkaido's 83-76 loss to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the Hokkai Kita-yale. They are now 3-11 in the season.

AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses absorbed a huge 80-51 loss to the Utsunomiya Brex at the Toyama City Gymnasium. Edu had just two points and two rebounds in a 12-minute appearance, as the Grouses fell to 0-14.

Thirdy Ravena (concussion) is still out but the San-En NeoPhoenix cruised to a 96-62 triumph over the Ibaraki Robots. They hiked their record to 12-2, keeping them tied with Kawasaki for the lead in the Central Conference.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, the Shiga Lakes claimed a 77-56 win over the Niigata Albirex BB at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena. Kiefer Ravena had eight points and three assists in the win. The Lakes are 8-5 in the Western Conference.

