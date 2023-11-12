Abed Yusop of Blacklist International. Photo by Tryke Gutierrez/X

First-day jitters, maybe?

Blacklist International, considered by many Pinoy Dota 2 fans as this year's "Dream Team," has suffered an early exit at the ESL One Kuala Lumpur open qualifiers.

They stepped out of the tilt after an upset by Mongolian squad UB Warrior, a relatively unknown Southeast Asian team.

Former Shopify Rebellion star Abed "Abed" Yusop, known for his mastery in the middle lane, was outplayed by the Huskar of the opposing team, having the least gold among cores entering the midgame.

UB Warrior's Spectre owned the midgame after winning the top lane off the laning phase, having the most farm among heroes.

Blacklist tried to hold onto the match late into 20 minutes, seeking ganks to kite enemy heroes, but it seemed that the chemistry is still not there for the black and white jerseys.

The 17-3-11 performance of the Spectre sealed the deal for the Mongolian squad. The Huskar also had a 6-1-12 kill-death-assist score.

Five-man Pinoy teams Execration and Geek Fam, meanwhile, are still in the tournament. They are now waiting for their opponents in the semifinals.