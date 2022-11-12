Volleyball: Jaja held in check in Saitama's first loss

Jaja Santiago was limited to eight points as the Saitama Ageo Medics suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 V.League season on Saturday at the Kakogawa City General Gymnasium.

The Ageo Medics absorbed a straight-sets loss to powerhouse JT Marvelous, 25-23, 25-22, 25-11, for their first defeat after four straight victories.

Santiago only had nine attack attempts, with the Filipina converting seven. She also had one kill block for Saitama.

Yuka Sato scored all eight of her points on kills while Aki Meguro led Saitama with 11 points on nine attacks, a kill, and a block.

Saitama import Sara Lozo came off the bench in the first and third sets, contributing three points on two kills and a block.

American import Karsta Lowe led JT Marvelous with 20 points, including 17 attacks. Yuki Nishikawaa added 17 points in their win.

Saitama will try to bounce back against JT Marvelous on Sunday, still at the Kakogawa City General Gymnasium.



