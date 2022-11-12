Cignal and North Cotabato set a men's title showdown after posting contrasting semifinals victories in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League at the Philsports Arena Saturday night.

The HD Spikers swept Imus City, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, while the G-Spikers went through the wringer before beating PGJC-Navy, 25-15, 20-25, 22-25, 28-26, 15-11.

JP Bugaoan went 11-of-16 attacks and had two blocks to finish with 14 points, while Marck Espejo chipped in 13 points as Cignal wrapped up the semifinals match in one hour and 31 minutes.

Jao Umandal came through with 27 points, including four service aces, while John Vic de Guzman and Kim Malabunga each had 19 points as North Cotabato overcame anxious moments in the fourth set to extend the match and eventually prevail.

The HD Spikers and the G-Spikers collide for the gold at 5:30 p.m. to cap the 8-day tournament.

Coming off a tough five-set win over Bacolod in the quarterfinals Friday, coach Dexter Clamor was pleased the way his troops performed against the AJAA Spikers.

"Actually, we didn't expect the straight-set win. I know for sure Imus will play well," said Clamor, who faced his former college coach Sammy Acaylar. "This morning, we studied their rotation. We focused on their strong points and we were able to defend what they have. It all boils down always in preparation. We executed our gameplan."

The HD Spikers are ready to face the G-Spikers for all the marbles.

"Most of them are national team players that's why we will prepare hard," said Clamor. "I think our big advantage is we have been together for so long. We will look for our chemistry as well."

"We have to look also to our former player Vince Mangulabnan, who was used to be with Cignal before and now he is our opponent. I know how he plays but since we know him well, we know how we can handle him," he added.