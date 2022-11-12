PVL: Tots Carlos unperturbed about change in Creamline role

Tots Carlos in action against UAI-Army. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Tots Carlos has no issues about possibly missing out on a third straight Most Valuable Player trophy, as she continues to play sporadic minutes for Creamline in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

Carlos was the MVP in the Open and Invitational Conferences, but she has seen her playing time slashed in the import-laced conference, as she plays the same position as their reinforcement, Yeliz Basa of Turkey.

"We have an import, and we really trust Coach Sherwin's [Meneses] system," said Carlos after coming off the bench in their 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 triumph over UAI-Army on Saturday afternoon.

"Ready naman lagi, kasi sa training, hindi naman nagpapabaya 'yung team eh," she added. "Lagi namang all out. Kahit na sino sa amin, laging ready kasi sa training pa lang, ni-ready na kami ni coach."

Carlos was the go-to player for Creamline in the first two conferences of the PVL season but she has been used as a reserve this time around. Entering Saturday's game against the Lady Troopers, Carlos was not among the top 50 scorers of the league.

She had seven points -- a bulk of which came in the fourth set -- against Army, and scored some clutch hits down the stretch as Creamline outlasted the Lady Troopers.

"I'm very happy, kasi limited yung time of playing na meron tayo so syempre gusto natin sulitin and nakakamiss din maglaro," said Carlos, who dealt with a back injury to start the conference but assured that she is now fully fit.

"Nakaka-miss maglaro and I'm very happy na nakalaro ako today," she added. "Looking forward pa sa mga susunod."

Creamline has a 9-1 record in the conference and is already assured of a semis spot. With her team rolling, Carlos has no issues about missing out on an individual award.

"Sobrang wala," she stressed. "Kasi, we really trust Coach Sherwin's system. And for sure, ang gusto lang naman ni coach, it's not an individual sport naman."

"It's a team sport, so we understand our role. Nae-explain naman sa amin 'yung sistema ni coach, at ine-explain 'yung mga gusto nilang mangyari," she added. "So we don't really have to worry kasi yun lang naman din, kailangan lang din namin maging ready kapag kailangan kami nila coach."

Carlos says she will stay ready if and when she is called upon by Meneses, especially as Creamline heads to the semifinals of the conference.

"If ever 'yung team, siyempre kailangan din ng tulong, hindi naman kami mga superman," she said. "So teamwork pa rin naman yung pinapairal namin palagi and yung guidance nila coach."