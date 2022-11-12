Petro Gazz is one step closer to the semifinals. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Petro Gazz took another step towards the semifinals of the PVL Reinforced Conference after turning back Chery Tiggo in five sets, Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gazz Angels denied the Crossovers a comeback, hacking out a 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 21-25, 15-9 triumph to improve their record to 4-2. Another win will secure a semifinals seat for PetroGazz, where they will join Creamline and Chery Tiggo.

MJ Phillips and Lindsey Vander Weide came up with big games for the Gazz Angels, who leaned on their net defense to frustrate the Crossovers down the stretch. They also got 30 free points off Chery Tiggo's errors.

"We'll take it, every win. Five, four, three, we need every game," PetroGazz coach Rald Ricafort said after their triumph.

"Magandang lesson na 'to coming from our loss last game. Like what I told them before the fifth set, 'yung composure that we needed, nabawi, lalo from the last game. Doon nailabas sa fifth set," he added.

The Gazz Angels were coming off a five-set defeat to Cignal HD just last Thursday, and twice squandered a one-set advantage against Chery Tiggo this time around. But behind Phillips and Vander Weide, they held firm down the stretch to fend off the Crossovers.

Back-to-back hits by Myla Pablo and Phillips gave Petro Gazz the lead for good, 8-6, midway through the fifth frame. A Shaya Adorador kill trimmed the deficit to one, but Phillips scored three straight points -- including two quick hits from the middle -- to give the Gazz Angels a four-point spread, 11-7.

Mylene Paat kept Chery Tiggo alive, sandwiching two kills in between a net violation to bring the Crossovers within three points, 12-9. It was the closest they would come, however: Vander Weide unleashed a vicious crosscourt hit, then rejected Paat at the net to put her team at match point, 14-9.

The Crossovers went to EJ Laure in the final rally, and she was turned back at the net as well by Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

"May crucial blocks, crucial spikes," Ricafort said. "So 'yung composure na hinahanap namin dapat noong fifth set ng Cignal, na-turn out naman sa game na 'to."

Vander Weide scored five of her 29 points in the fifth set, while Phillips had four of her 23 in the decider. Phillips also had seven of their 13 kill blocks in the contest.

Paat finished with 21 points -- all on kills -- for the Crossovers who dropped a second straight game for a 5-2 slate. Cza Carandang had 17 points on 13 kills, two blocks and two aces, while Laure finished with 11 points and 13 receptions.

Chery Tiggo import Jelena Cvijovic was limited to eight points and eight digs.