PVL: Creamline bounces back, downs Army in four

The Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate after scoring against UAI-Army in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Creamline Cool Smashers are back in the win column after a hard-earned victory over UAI-Army, Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers weathered a blip in the third set to hack out a 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 triumph in their PVL Reinforced Conference elimination round encounter.

It was a bounce-back win for the Cool Smashers, who were coming off a five-set loss to F2 Logistics last Tuesday wherein they squandered a two-set advantage. Army managed to snatch one set but couldn't close out the fourth, allowing Creamline to improve their record to 6-1.

Army, meanwhile, dropped to 0-7 in the tournament. The Lady Troopers have lost 12 consecutive matches since the PVL Invitational Conference.

"Talagang this conference, talagang hindi mo masasabi 'yung ilalaro mo, kasi siyempre malaking bagay 'yung imports," said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, whose wards have yet to win a match in straight sets this conference.

"Talagang, nagcocontribute sila every game, lalo na sa opensa," he added. "Lahat ng import talagang mahirap bantayan, so hopefully magimprove pa kami sa mga next game namin."

Import Yeliz Basa had 18 points on 16 kills and two blocks for Creamline, while Jema Galanza put up an all-around effort of 14 points, 23 receptions, and 11 digs. Celine Domingo contributed 16 points including three aces and two blocks.

Two-time PVL Most Valuable Player Tots Carlos came off the bench for seven points, the bulk of which came in the fourth set wherein the Cool Smashers played with an all-Filipino line-up down the stretch.

After taking the first two frames, the Cool Smashers were a step slow in the third while Army played with renewed focus. The Lady Troopers surged to a 19-11 advantage before Creamline won eight of the next ten points to come within two, 21-19.

Off a timeout, Basa committed an attack error and Army rejected Jeanette Panaga at the net to take a four-point advantage, 24-19. The Cool Smashers stayed alive thanks to a 3-0 spurt capped by a Domingo block of Jovelyn Gonzaga for a 23-22 count, but Panaga's next serve went to the net, putting Army at set point, 24-22.

Ging Balse-Pabayo left the door open for Creamline with her own service error, and the Cool Smashers appeared to have tied the count when Laura Condotta's attack was called out. Kungfu Reyes challenged the call, however, and replays showed a block touch on Carlos that gave Army the winning point.

Riding the momentum of their win, Army led 9-2 in the fourth set before Creamline regained its bearings behind Carlos and Galanza. They were ahead, 21-17, when Army scored four straight points off two Creamline errors, an ace by Audrey Paran, and a clutch hit by Condotta for a 21-all deadlock.

The teams went back-and-forth from there, but Creamline was more composed down the stretch: a Domingo quick tied the set at 23, before Condotta's attack error gave the Cool Smashers match point, 24-23. Galanza's crosscourt hit wrapped up the win for Creamline in two hours and 27 minutes.

Condotta was solid on both ends, with 20 points, 13 digs and seven receptions. Nene Bautistaa added 12 points, while Gonzaga scored 10. But Army couldn't keep up with Creamline's offense, tallying just 44 kills to 61 for the Cool Smashers.

