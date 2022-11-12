PBA: Magnolia foils Phoenix to stay on top

Magnolia snuffed out Phoenix to maintain hold of the lead in the standings of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Saturday.

The Hotshots used a balanced attack to halt the Fuel Masters, 90-80, and racked a seventh win in 8 games,.

Nick Rakocevic paced Magnolia with 18 points and 18 rebounds on top of 4 steals and 2 blocks.

Calvin Abueva added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.