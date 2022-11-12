PBA 3x3: Meralco misses out on playoffs anew

MANILA, Philippines -- For the second straight week, Meralco will miss the leg playoffs of the PBA 3x3.



The Bolts became the odd team out in their group after absorbing back-to-back losses in pool play of Leg 2 Season 2 Saturday at Robinsons Malabon.



Joseph Eriobu fired 12 points to lead Purefoods TJ Titans past the Bolts, 21-20, while Platinum Karaoke hammered the final nail in the coffin with an 18-11 victory over Meralco in action in Pool B.



A consistent playoff contender and four-time leg winner, Meralco also failed to advance in the next round in last week's opening leg of the second conference.



The victory by Purefoods and Platinum sent both teams to the knockout stage on Sunday.



Joining Meralco in the sidelines is Blackwater, which was booted out by Leg 1 champion TNT and Terrafirma in Pool A.



Almond Vosotros scattered seven points and Chris Exciminiano with six as the Tropang Giga defeated the Red President, 21-18, while Bryan Santos finished with eight in the Dyip's close 14-13 win over the same team.



The Tropang Giga and Dyip completed the quarterfinals cast in Pool A, where Terrafirma emerged the top seeded team after a 21-16 stunner over TNT later on.



In other games, Pioneer Elastoseal drew first blood in Pool C with a 19-15 victory over Barangay Ginebra, while J&T Express turned back NorthPort in Pool D, 21-17.



Other games in pool play are still being played as of presstime with still four berths in the quarterfinals remaining up for grabs.



The leg champion will receive P100,000 prize money.