NCAA: Letran averts upset vs. EAC, seals Final 4 spot

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champions Letran is the first team to secure a Final 4 berth in NCAA Season 98, after an 84-77 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Knights overwhelmed the Generals in the fourth quarter, 24-14, to overturn a slim deficit after the third period and rack up their ninth win in a row. Letran has yet to drop a game in the second round.

King Caralipio scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter while also grabbing 11 rebounds, while Kurt Reyson added 14 points and five assists. Fran Yu (10 points) and Louie Sangalang (10) also reached double-digits for the Knights.

Letran was down 63-60 entering the final period before holding the Generals in check. They improved to 12-3 with the result.

Nat Cosejo had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Generals, who dropped to 2-14 in the season. EAC is already out of the running for a place in the Final 4.

The Scores:

LETRAN 84 -- Caralipio 16, Reyson 14, Sangalang 10, Yu 10, Paraiso 8, Tolentino 7, Javillonar 5, Santos 4, Ariar 3, Olivario 3, Go 2, Monje 2, Guarino 0.

EAC 77 -- Cosejo 21, Tolentino 17, Luciano 16, Dominguez 10, An. Doria 4, Quinal 4, Ad. Doria 3, Balowa 2, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 25-17, 38-41, 60-63, 84-77.

