LOOK: Another achievement for Olympic champ Hidilyn

Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz poses for pictures beside the newly launched stamps in front of the Philippine Post Office in Manila on September 18, 2021. The stamps feature Hidilyn’s winning moments wherein she captured the first ever gold medal for the Philippines after 97 years when the country first competed in 1924. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz checked another item off her to-do list on Saturday, revealing that she has now passed her thesis defense.

Diaz is a Business Management student in De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, having continued her academic pursuit even as she embarked on her historic Olympic campaign.

On her Instagram account, the weightlifter expressed her gratitude to those who helped her with her thesis while also acknowledging that there were those who advised her to shift to a different course, or transfer to a different school.

"Marami na nagsasabi, ang hirap ng thesis diyan, maraming bumabagsak sa course na 'yan," she wrote. "Mag-shift ka na ng courses, at doon ka na sa ibang school."

"Pero pinilit kong ipagpatuloy ang pag-aaral sa St. Benilde, dahil ang dami kong natutunan sa courses at sa mga instructor namin na mga magagaling sa field nila," she added.

St. Benilde had honored Diaz in February 2022 for her exploits in last year's Tokyo Summer Games, where she became the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal.

Diaz was awarded the Benilde Medallion, the College’s highest expression of recognition for an individual or institution’s extraordinary achievement or contribution.

The school also launched the Hidilyn Diaz Scholarship for Athletes, wherein five national athletes will be selected by a committee and offered the scholarship.