Football: UP, Ateneo take early lead in PFF Women's Cup

(UPDATED) San Beda University defeated Mapua University on Saturday in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The Red Lions had it 71-63 against the Cardinals.
James Kwekuteye led the way for San Beda with 25 points, 12 of them coming in the payoff period. He also registered 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a block in an all-around game.
It was a rebound for the Lions after a disappointing defeat to Lyceum of the Philippines University.
Justine Sanchez scored 11 points laced with 9 rebounds for San Beda, which also got 9 markers and 8 rebounds.
Warren Bonifacio led the Cardinals with 21 points.
Mapua fell to its 10th defeat in 16 games, which meant its exit from the Final 4 race.
San Beda, on the other hand, improved to 10-5.
Related video: