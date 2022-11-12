Football: UP, Ateneo take early lead in PFF Women's Cup

Ateneo put four goals past Stallion Laguna in their first game of the PFF Women's Cup. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

(UPDATED) San Beda University defeated Mapua University on Saturday in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Red Lions had it 71-63 against the Cardinals.

James Kwekuteye led the way for San Beda with 25 points, 12 of them coming in the payoff period. He also registered 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a block in an all-around game.

It was a rebound for the Lions after a disappointing defeat to Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Justine Sanchez scored 11 points laced with 9 rebounds for San Beda, which also got 9 markers and 8 rebounds.

Warren Bonifacio led the Cardinals with 21 points.

Mapua fell to its 10th defeat in 16 games, which meant its exit from the Final 4 race.

San Beda, on the other hand, improved to 10-5.



Related video: