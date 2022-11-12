Carlo Paalam scores against his opponent. From the Asian Boxing Confederation Facebook page

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam won a gold medal for the Philippines in the ASBC Asian Women's and Men's Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Saturday (Manila time).

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist hammered out a split decision win against Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the men's bantamweight finals.

Prior to his gold medal win, Paalam shut out Kyrgyzstan’s Sanzhai Seidakmatov in the semis to advance to the title clash.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Nesthy Petecio settled for another bronze in the same tourney.

After beating Thailand’s Nilawan Techasuep in the quarterfinals, she lost to Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova in the women's featherweight semis.

Hergie Bacyadan also got a bronze following a narrow defeat to Uzbekistan’s Sokhiba Ruzmetova in the women’s middleweight semifinals.