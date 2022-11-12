B.League: Slaughter nabs double-double in Fukuoka win

Greg Slaughter and Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka. (c) B.LEAGUE

Greg Slaughter came off the bench to tally a double-double as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka clobbered Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 97-57, in the second division of Japan's B.League on Saturday at the Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium.

The big man had 13 points and 12 rebounds in just 19 minutes, making four of his six field goals along with five of six free throws to contribute to the victory.

It was a bounce back win for the Rizing Zephyr, who absorbed a shock 86-79 defeat to Tokyo on Friday. Slaughter also came off the bench in that game, tallyin nine points and six rebounds in 12 minutes.

Fukuoka improved to 6-7 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Also successful on Saturday were Jordan Heading and the Nagasaki Velca, who escaped with a slim 96-94 triumph over Kobe Paras and Altiri Chiba at the Chiba Port Arena.

Velca led 95-91 with under a minute to go but a free throw by Paras and a jumper from Brandon Ashley made it a one-point game with 25 seconds left. Nagasaki's Daisuke Noguchi split his free throws to give his team a two-point cushion, and Yuto Otsuka's attempt at a game-winning three-pointer was off the mark for Altiri.

Heading had 17 points, six assists, a rebound and a steal for Nagasaki. They were led by Matt Bonds, who exploded for 40 points to go along with eight assists, seven steals, and six rebounds.

Nagasaki won for the fourth straight game and improved to 9-3.

Paras, meanwhile, had nine points, three assists, a rebound and a block off the bench for Altiri, which now has an 8-4 win-loss slate.

Roosevelt Adams did not play in the Kagawa Five Arrows' 78-70 win over the Saga Ballooners, also on Saturday at the SAGA Plaza.