Former Lady Spiker Mika Esperanza now a doctor

From Mika Esperanza's Instagram page

You may now call call her Dr. Mika Esperanza.

The former De La Salle Lady Spiker was among the passers of the 2021 Physician Licensure Exam released Thursday evening.

Esperanza was overjoyed by the result that she thanked everyone who backed her dreams of becoming a physician.

“Thank you for all those who prayed and helped me get where I am today. Thank you Lord,” she said.

Sorry di ko macrop pero doktor na ko 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 thank you for all those who prayed and helped me get where I am today 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 thank you Lord 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7jXUWsis2x — Mika Esperanza (@mikaaa01) November 11, 2021

Esperanza was part of the DLSU champion team that won the UAAP Season 78 women's volleyball crown.

After graduating from the UAAP, she divided her time between medical studies and volleyball in the Philippine Super Liga (PSL).

Esperanza secured her Medicine degree at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay (UERM) before taking the board exams on October 30.