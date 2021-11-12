Billiards: Biado wins Abu Dhabi Open

Carlo Biado came out triumphant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates early Friday by winning the Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship.

Biado outclassed fellow Filipino Jordan Banares, 13-6, in the final match that took place at the Power Break Billiard Hall.

The 2021 US Open Champion pocketed 20,000 UAE dirhams (roughly P270,800), while Banares settled for the 10,000 UAE dirhams (P135,000) runner-up prize.

Prior to facing Banares, Biado went through an unbeaten run, defeating He Mohamad Eiljeffrey of United Arab Emirates (9-0), and the Philippines' Arnel Bautista (9-7) in the early rounds.

He later went past Filipinos Venancio Tanio (11-4) in the Round of 16, Roland García (11-5) in the quarterfinals, and Harry Vergara (11-8) in the semis.

Banares fought his way out of the loser's bracket, beating Bautista (11-7) in the semis. He also defeated Aivhan Maluto (11-8) and Abdulla Alameri of the UAE.

Biado is still fresh from winning the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City last September.