As one of the most senior players in the PBA 3X3 tournament, Larry Fonacier considers himself like a big brother to the rest of the field.

Fonacier is making a comeback by suiting up for CAVITEX, two years since last playing competitive basketball as part of the NLEX Road Warriors.

The 39-year-old will lead Kyles Lao, AC Soberano, David Murrell, and Maurice Shaw for the Road Warriors, who will be handled by Emman Monfort and Borgie Hermida.

"Puwede ko na ngang maging anak ang mga ito," the seven-time PBA champion said in the PBA website.

Fonacier has deemed himself retired, opting not to play in the Philippine Cup at the Clark bubble last season due to personal matters.

But he was included as part of the NLEX franchise's entry in the 3X3 tourney.

Fonacier admitted it will be a different ballgame.

"I don't know. It's been two years since I've played. Mahirap yung training namin, mahirap makisabay sa mga bata," he said.

"But I'm forced to expand my game and to reinvent myself again. So it's interesting. I'm looking forward to this."