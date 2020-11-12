SKY partners with RunRio for virtual run

MANILA, Philippines -- Runners now have a chance to quench their thirst for competition, although it will come in the "new normal" without the usual crowds and throngs of other runners.

Through its partnership with RunRio, SKY presents the third and final leg of the RunRio Trilogy Run Asia, a virtual run that will take place from November 28 to December 12.

In a virtual run, participants can run the distance they registered within their neighborhood or even on a treadmill at home. They are required to use a GPS-tracking app and a watch to time their run. Runners will be asked to take a photo of their race results and send them to [email protected] within two weeks.

To help participants prepare for the rigorous marathon, SKY will hold a series of training activities online and on cable.

On November 21, runners can train with coach Rio de la Cruz during the live "SKY Rise and Grind" pre-run workout via FYE Channel on Kumu. There will also be pre-recorded workout sessions on November 15 and 27 airing on SKY community channel 955 and RUNRIO's official Facebook page and Instagram TV.

On November 28, participants are invited to "Kick Off to T3," a pre-run warm-up program courtesy of Coach Rio, followed by the ceremonial gun start of the virtual marathon. This will air via SKY's community channel 955 as well as on RUNRIO's FB and IG TV.

Fifty participants will also have the opportunity to learn from Coach Rio himself through "Huddle with Coach Rio," a live Zoom session scheduled for December 5.

SKY is also teaming up with ABS-CBN Foundation's "Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Isang Daan. Isang Pamilya." campaign with its 100 Steps Challenge happening on December 6.

Anyone can join the fund-raising activity by posting on social media an actual video of themselves completing 100 steps, with the hashtag #100Hakbang1Pamilya. The first 300 runners to complete the challenge will receive a commemorative shirt.

SKY will also make a donation for "Pantawid ng Pag-ibig" on behalf of all participants who joined the 100 Steps Challenge.

The RUNRIO Trilogy is the country's premier running series designed for runners who want to complete a marathon via a progression running program. In progression running, participants run at a slower pace until their speed and distance gradually increase at each virtual leg.

The annual event, which began in 2010, consists of a series of races, with each leg increasing in distance, starting from 21K, then 32K on the second leg, and finish with a 42K on its final leg.

To know more about the event's registration details, visit runrio.com or follow Runrio Events, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram.

