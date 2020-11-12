Skateboarder from Lapu-Lapu City wins Red Bull DIY competition

Johnpaul Horteza, a skateboarder from Lapu-Lapu City, was the inaugural winner of the Red Bull DIY Solo Competition. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- A skateboarder from Lapu-Lapu City with seven years of amateur experience emerged as the first-ever winner of the Red Bull DIY Solo Competition, edging nine other local competitors.

Johnpaul Horteza, 18, was proclaimed the winner by Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal.

"Sa una palang, mahilig na ako sa skateboarding. Mahirap pero sulit din kasi natuto ako. Umulan o bumagyo, skate pa rin. Sa lahat ng sport, ito ang aking nagustuhan," said Horteza.

"Hindi ko inaasahan magpa-event ang Red Bull, so na-excite ako. Nagpa-video ako kaagad at solid din kasi nanalo po ako," he added.

Red Bull DIY seeks to give back to the local skate community by helping develop and promote DIY skate spots around the country.

In its latest effort to support both beginners and experienced Filipino skateboarders, Red Bull DIY sponsored their skatepark projects that enabled them to pursue their talents and showcase their skills in both team and solo competitions.

Last September, 17 skate crews from all over the country were given the budget and resources to further enhance their dream DIY skate spots.

These were the very same skate spots used for the solo competition that enabled skaters to showcase their skill and creativity -- with Horteza emerging as the best of the best.

Another skater from Lapu-Lapu City, Trunks Manalo, finished in second place, followed by Marvin Pescador of Cebu City. The pair of Cesar Mancera and Kim Bonifacio from Kidapawan finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

While Didal determined the final placing, professional local skateboards Jeff Gonzales and Demit Cuevas selected the Top 5 participants.

"A lot of skaters are content with skating a small box and a rail. This gives them an opportunity to go beyond that," Gonzales said of the Red Bull DIY project. "I'm sure these guys are hyped that Red Bull is able to help out the skate community. It brings more life to the skate scene."

