PBA: Streaking Magnolia enters quarterfinals as dangerous 7th seed

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots may not have a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs, but they will be armed with plenty of momentum after winning their final six games in the elimination round of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Hotshots got off to a poor start in the PBA bubble and at one point had a 1-4 win-loss record. But a big win over archrivals Barangay Ginebra in the Manila Clasico got them back on track, and they have yet to drop a game since.

"Three weeks ago, wala kami sa sitwasyon na 'to," Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said after they wrapped up their elimination round schedule with a 95-80 rout of also-ran Blackwater. "Nabigyan kami ng chance."

"We will try to prepare hard, kung ano man mangyari sa amin. At least we gave our best," he added.

The key to their success, said Victolero, was treating virtually every game as a playoff game. This was especially crucial after they dropped to 1-4 following a 91-84 defeat to Phoenix Super LPG last October 23.

From then on, Victolero said they knew their backs were against the wall.

"We tried na maka-bounce back, and now we have a six-game winning streak," the coach said. "Of course, gusto namin talaga magkaroon ng panalo before the end of eliminations, and ginawa namin 'yun ngayon, para naman maging momentum sa amin going into the playoffs."

But even their impressive end to the elimination round was not enough to give them a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals. Their 7-4 record was tied with four other teams, and because of an inferior quotient, the Hotshots settled for the seventh seed.

This puts them on a collision course with No. 2 seed Phoenix Super LPG in the quarterfinals, with the Fuel Masters armed with a twice-to-beat edge.

Victolero understands that they will be at a disadvantage against a strong Phoenix Super LPG team that features one of the league's top scorers in Matthew Wright and "The Beast," Calvin Abueva. Still, that they are in this position in the first place is already an achievement for the coach, considering how they started the season.

"Blessed pa rin kami, kasi kahit na anong position ka, one or eight ka, ang importante dito is you have a chance," Victolero said. "Kasi 'yun lagi ang tinitingnan namin -- the opportunity to go again to the next level."

"So kung saan kami makarating, I'm very proud of my players kasi marami kaming na-achieve dito sa bubble," he added.

The Hotshots play Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday, November 14. A second game, if necessary, is set for Monday, November 16.

