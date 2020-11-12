PBA: Second-seed Phoenix Super LPG already 'overachieved,' says coach

A slim win over Rain or Shine in their final elimination round game propelled Phoenix Super LPG to the second seed. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- In earning the second seed in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup playoffs, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters have already surpassed all expectations, according to head coach Topex Robinson.

Phoenix Super LPG eked out a come-from-behind 90-88 triumph over Rain or Shine in the final game of the elimination round that gave them an 8-3 win-loss record as well as the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals.

For Robinson, it's already quite an achievement for his squad.

"We overachieved," he said after their win over the Elasto Painters. "We're happy where we're at, as long as hindi mawawala 'yung joy and fulfillment and 'yung competitiveness sa amin, we're gonna be good."

Robinson took over head coaching duties for Phoenix Super LPG in September, after the franchise parted ways with Louie Alas. He had only about a month to install his system and put together his coaching staff before the PBA teams entered the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Once there, they had less than two weeks to practice and hold scrimmages before the season officially re-started on October 11. Midway through the conference, they also had to integrate veteran forward Calvin Abueva into the team after his suspension was finally lifted by the PBA.

Throughout the upheaval, Robinson kept the Fuel Masters on the right track, and they finished the eliminations with a four-game winning streak to earn momentum heading into the playoffs.

"Getting No. 2 is just a byproduct of what we've worked for," the coach explained. "If teams don't wanna take No. 2, we're always gonna take it. We're always gonna fight for it."

"We know that this is gonna be a big challenge for us from here on," he added.

Phoenix Super LPG will have a twice-to-beat advantage when they play the Magnolia Hotshots in the quarterfinals on Saturday. They beat the Hotshots, 91-84, in their lone elimination round encounter but Robinson knows this does not assure them of victory in the playoffs.

"We know that Magnolia is a strong team," he said.

"We just wanna make sure that when we get out of this bubble, we know that we gave our best. Kung saan man kami dalhin noon, we'll always be grateful for the opportunity because 'yung experience namin dito sa bubble will carry us over," he added.

Whatever the result of their playoff run is, Robinson said what's crucial is that they stay true to what has worked for them all throughout their campaign, and make sure that they can build on it for future seasons.

"We're not just talking about this conference, but we're talking about the conferences from here on. So we're just happy to be in the quarterfinals. We're gonna enjoy it," he said.

Phoenix Super LPG plays Magnolia on Saturday, November 14. A second game, if necessary, is set for Monday, November 16.

