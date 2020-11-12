PBA: Losing big leads a concern for Meralco heading into quarterfinals

The Meralco Bolts nearly lost a 19-point lead but held on against NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts have some momentum heading into the quarterfinals after back-to-back wins over TerraFirma and NorthPort, but those games also exposed some issues that Norman Black's squad has to fix.

Last Sunday, Meralco needed a buzzer-beater from Chris Newsome to beat the Dyip, 95-93, then held on for an 80-73 win over the Batang Pier on Wednesday. Both teams were already eliminated when they played the Bolts, but they still gave Meralco a run for their money.

While Black was proud of his team's composure down the stretch of both games, he also acknowledged that it was concerning to see them squander big leads. Meralco was up by 20 points against TerraFirma and 19 points against NorthPort, yet both games went down the wire.

"It was a little bit scary there at the end," Black said, after they held off the undermanned Batang Pier to finish the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss record.

"It's a concern," he added. "It's not (just) this game, even last game we gave up a big lead to Columbian (TerraFirma). It's something we have to stop, obviously."

"It could be fatigue, it could be the combination of the players on the floor. There's a lot of factors there that have to be studied, but at the same time it's something we have to fix," he added.

"You don't want to get in the playoffs and all of a sudden have a big lead and then lose that lead at the end of the game."

There are some silver linings to their tough game against NorthPort, said Black. He was able to rest his veterans and give more time to his reserves, although eventually he had to send his starters back in the final stretch to finish off the Batang PIer.

Still, Newsome, Baser Amer, and Raymond Almazan all played fewer than 30 minutes. It was Bong Quinto who saw the most time on the court with 30 minutes and 36 seconds of action.

All four players are expected to play major minutes for the Bolts when they take on No. 4 seed San Miguel Beer in the quarterfinals on Friday. It is a must-win game for Meralco, as a loss will spell the end of their campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

"We have to be more consistent throughout the game," said Black. "We have to try to get better every single game, and it has to start with our next game because obviously if you lose your next game, you're out already."

A second game, if necessary, is set for Sunday.

Meralco is making its first playoff appearance in the Philippine Cup since the 2014-15 season.

Related video: