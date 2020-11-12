PBA: Departure of eliminated teams delayed due to Typhoon Ulysses

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Elite, TerraFirma Dyip, and NLEX Road Warriors cannot leave the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga just yet as Typoone Ulysses continues to batter Luzon.

According to a report from Bryan Ulanday of the Philippine Star, the departure of the three teams was rescheduled due to the typhoon that has forced over 100,000 people to flee from their homes.

The three teams have been eliminated from the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup and were set to exit the bubble Thursday.

The other eliminated team, the NorthPort Batang Pier, left Clark on Wednesday night.

Some areas of NLEX are still not passable, including the Bocaue Intersection, Tambobong, and Marilao Northbound entries.

Bocaue Int, Tambobong, and Marilao Northbound entries are not yet passable.



Segment 10 is passable only for Class 2 and 3 vehicles.



Rest of NLEX and whole stretch of SCTEX are passable.



Patrol crews and traffic enforcers are deployed to assist the motorists.



Please keep safe. — NLEX Corporation (@NLEXexpressways) November 12, 2020

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Metro Manila and Pampanga are still under Signal No. 3.

Related video: