MMA: Kevin Belingon says he's quicker, more agile than UFC vet John Lineker

Former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon has reasons to be confident against his opponent former UFC veteran and No. 5-ranked bantamweight John “Hands of Stone” Lineker of Brazil.

The two knockout artists will square off in the main event of ONE: Inside the Matrix III, a previously-recorded event from Singapore scheduled to air on Friday.

Belingon is looking to score an emphatic victory, after dropping his last two bouts to the division’s reigning king, Bibiano Fernandes. The 33-year-old said he picked up a lot from his tussles with Fernandes, and vows to showcase what he has learned against Lineker.

“I am totally motivated for this fight since I have not fought in a while, and it would be good to be back in the winner’s column. My last fight against Bibiano was disappointing, but I’ve learned from it. I just have to be more cautious with my moves,” said Belingon.

“I was on a seven-fight winning streak prior to my trilogy with Bibiano. For me to return to that form, I just have to keep the same fire burning, if not fuel it more.”

Both Belingon and Lineker are proven knockout finishers. Nearly half of Lineker’s 32 career victories have ended in sensational KOs, while Belingon has built a reputation as an explosive wushu striker, particularly with his amazing spinning back kicks.

Against Lineker, however, Belingon faces an opponent with loads of experience competing at the top. Lineker is a former UFC bantamweight, who has faced some of the biggest names in the sport including John Dodson, Marlon Vera, Rob Font, Michael McDonald, and Ian McCall.

Belingon is excited about the potential clash of striking styles, and has taken the time to carefully dissect where he holds advantages over Lineker.

“I believe I’m quicker than him. I think I’m more agile and have better endurance – those are just some of the advantages that I believe I have in this match,” said Belingon.

“It will be very interesting given our styles and I plan to keep it that way. At the end of the day, I hope to get my hands raised. I believe my speed and kicks will be to my advantage against Lineker. That could make all the difference in this fight. A win against Lineker will take me a step closer to the belt.”

Belingon wants his fans to know he fully expects to win this fight, and to watch out for an explosive, fun showdown between two hard punchers.

“Ever since John Lineker signed with ONE, all I’ve been hearing and reading from the fans is Belingon versus Lineker. Now it’s finally here, and I’m excited for it. Expect fireworks. Expect it to be a good one,” said Belingon.

Related video: