Kai Sotto prays for Pinoys' safety amid Typhoon Ulysses

While he continues his training in the United States with Team Ignite, Kai Sotto still keeps his countrymen in mind.

On social media, Sotto said he is "thinking of my family, friends, and fellow Filipinos who are getting the pounding from Typhoon Ulysses."

The typhoon has wreaked havoc in Luzon, with 100,000 people fleeing their homes and at least one person dead. Ulysses comes in the wake of Super Typhoon Rolly, which left 25 people dead just earlier this month.

"Nanalangin po ako na sana lahat po kayo ay malayo sa salanta at

'yung mga naghihirap sa baha at malakas na hangin at ulan ay matulungan kaagad," Sotto said.

On his Instagram page, Sotto posted photos of people affected by the typhoon, particularly those needing to be rescued after climbing to the roof of their houses to avoid floods.

In Marikina alone, some 30,000 houses have been submerged and Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has called for assistance from the private sector and the national government as they look to rescue residents on rooftops.

"Air rescue ang kailangan dahil nasa bubong ang mga kababayan natin ngayon," Teodoro said in an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The 18-year-old Sotto is currently training with his G League team in the US, in preparation for a possible career in the NBA.

Related video: