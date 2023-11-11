Volleyball: National U rules Super League anew

The NU Lady Bulldogs. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- National University on Saturday completed a sweep of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs lost a set for only the second time in the tournament but still came away victorious, 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, against the University of Santo Tomas in Game 2 of their best-of-3 Finals series.

NU won all 10 of their assignments this season, and have now won 18 straight matches in the Super League dating back to last year's inaugural tournament.

Former UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen came up big for NU, putting up a team-high 17 points, all on attacks. Evangeline Alinsug added 15 points, and Alyssa Solomon scored 14 points on 10 kills, three aces, and a block.

"'Yung level of character ng bawat isa, nandoon. High school pa alng, champions na yang mga yan. Nagchampion pa sila sa UAAP women's," noted NU coach Norman Miguel. "'Yun ang bumubuhat sa kanila, ‘yung character talaga nila kaya ito ang resulta sa SSL."

After splitting the first two sets, National U faced a 6-9 deficit in the third period before Solomon took over and steered the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 lead. UST again threatened in Set 4, taking a 16-13 advantage.

It was Belen's turn to take charge in Set 4, overpowering the UST defense to lift the Lady Bulldogs to victory.

"Sa totoo lang, nakakabilib ‘yung UST. For 2 consecutive days, maganda nilaro nila. Kami pa ‘yung lumalabas na unprepared sa nilalaro nila. Siguro, nandoon lang ‘yung konting maturity namin to survive the game," said Miguel.

Xyza Gula had 18 points while Angeline Poyos and Regina Jurado added 11 and 10 points for UST.

Meanwhile, Solomon repeated as MVP of the tournament, while Belen and Poyos were named as the Best Outside Hitters. NU's Erin Pangilinan and Adamson's Lorene Toring were the Best Middle Blockers, while Solomon also took home Best Opposite Spiker honors.

UST's Bernadett Pepito earned the Best Libero award, and NU's Camilla Lamina was the Best Setter.