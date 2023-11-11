Volleyball: National U on verge of Super League sweep

The NU Lady Bulldogs. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- National University lost a set for the first time but still pulled off a four-set triumph over the University of Santo Tomas in Game 1 of the finals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship, Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped the opener before finding their form en route to a 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 victory that gave them a 1-0 lead in the brief game-of-3 finals series.

National U won their previous first matches without dropping a set. It's also their 17th straight win in the preseason tilt, having completed an eight-game sweep of the first season.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Alyssa Solomon scored 15 points on 11 hits, three aces and a block, while former UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen and Evangeline Alinsug had 13 points each. NU captain Erin Pangilinan added 10 points.

"Maganda talaga ‘yung nilaro ng UST from the start. Depensa, service, passing. Naunahan kami kaya sa amin napunta ‘yung pressure. Hindi namin nilaro ‘yung laro namin," said NU mentor Norman Miguel. "Thankful pa rin na kahit paano may ipinakitang maturity ‘yung players."

"Usapan nalang namin, pusuan nyo na’ yan. Nag-joke pa nga ako, kahit puso ng saging basta may puso. Basta kunin lang itong first game then trabahuhin ‘yung Game 2," he said.

NU can clinch the crown on Saturday's Game 2.

Angeline Poyos, Regina Jurado and Jonna Perdido fired 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively, for UST, which is out to force a winner-take-all Game 3.



