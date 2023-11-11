Volleyball: FEU seals third-place finish in Super League

The FEU Lady Tamaraws. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University clinched a third-place finish in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

This, after they outlasted Adamson University, 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7, to complete a two-game sweep of their best-of-3 bronze medal series. The Lady Tamaraws duplicated their win in Game 1 on Saturday, where they also needed five sets to deal with the Lady Falcons.

It took them two hours and 16 minutes to complete the win in the clincher, after squandering a 2-1 set lead.

Rookie Faide Bakanke had 16 points on 12 kills while Gerzel Petallo added 15, 13 of which came on attacks. Veteran Chenie Tagaod added 12 points.

"Another five sets but a win is a win," said FEU coach Manolo Refugia. "Maganda 'yung naging resulta ng preseason namin papunta sa UAAP. Na-test 'yung kakayahan ng team namin sa ganitong liga."

The Lady Falcons surged to a 4-1 lead in the deciding set but FEU won eight of the next nine points to take control, 9-5, and they cruised from there.

Red Bascon and team captain Lucille Almonted had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Adamson.