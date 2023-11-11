Volleyball: Cabuyao stays unbeaten in Spikers' Turf

PVL Media.

MANILA -- Youthful Cabuyao fended off veteran Philippine Air Force, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, to remain unbeaten in Pool B of the 2023 Spikers' Turf Invitational Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila, Friday evening.

The Cabstars leaned on Joshua Ramilo, who unloaded 15 points built on 14 attacks while also contributing 15 excellent receptions and 10 digs for a triple-double.

Dominic Panganiban sparked Cabuyao's breakaway in the fourth frame, scoring two in their five unanswered points to turn a slim 16-14 lead into a commanding 21-14 advantage before denying the Airmen's late attempt for a comeback.

"Malaki yung respeto namin doon sa Air Force, grabe champion team yan, galing sa champion culture talaga so siguro kung paano lang kami magprepare doon lang kami lumamang. Yung pusong gustong manalo, siguro yun yung key namin kung bakit kami nanalo ngayon," said Cabstars head coach Christian Antiporta.

Cabuyao improved to 2-0 to match EcoOil-La Salle's record atop their bracket while the Airmen slipped to 1-2, good for fifth just above winless PCU Dasmariñas-SASKIN.

JR Labrador led Air Force with 21 points to go with eight digs while also getting 18 points from Ranran Abdilla and 11 from Edwin Tolentino.

Meanwhile, PGJC-Navy dealt Savouge RTU Basilan its first loss, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-11. The victory pushed the Sealions to a 2-1 record, tied with the Golden Thunders for second to third spots in Pool D.

"Yung sinabi ko kasi sa kanila before the game, kahit anong mangyari ilabas lang nila kung anong meron sila. Alam kasi namin binabantayan din kami ng mga tao kasi hindi pa lumalabas yung laro namin, buti nung fourth set lumabas," said Navy head coach Cecille Cruzada.

Lorenz Señoron brought Savouge within two in Set 4, 6-8, off a down-the-line hit. It turned out to be their final stand as Ashley Jacob, Owen Suarez, and Peter Quiel combined to score eight unanswered points to pave the way for the rout.

Dela Vega punched in a game-high 19-point effort spread through 13 spikes, three blocks, and three aces laced with nine digs. Marcelino followed with 15 points and 14 excellent receptions.

Dolor and Peter Quiel also chipped in 10 points apiece for Navy, which dominated the net with 14 blocks, five coming off the latter. Savouge only managed four blocks.

Señoron paced the Golden Thunders with 16 points, 19 excellent receptions, and seven digs, while Ken Gaylawan had 15 points to his name.