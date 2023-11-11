UAAP: UST on track for table tennis four-peat

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas swept the first round of the UAAP Season 86 men's table tennis tournament to stay on course for a fourth straight championship, Friday at the Amoranto Sports Complex Arena.

The Tiger Paddlers, aiming to extend their record to 30 championships in this event, finished the round with a clean 6-0 win-loss record, thanks to 3-0 sweeps against Season 85 runners-up Ateneo, La Salle, and the University of the East.

John Michael Castro played a pivotal role in the victory against the Blue Eagles, setting the tone for the day with an 11-8, 14-16, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9 marathon over Ateneo's Mahendra Cabrido in their second singles match.

The senior then secured another win later against De La Salle's Red Torres, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5, to lead UST.

Ateneo, meanwhile, maintained its second-place position with a 5-1 win-loss record, while Far Eastern University and De La Salle are tied at 3-3 in third place.

On the women's side, UST also pulled off a stunner over reigning champion La Salle, 3-2, after Corrine Cartera eked out a four-set win over Shyren Redoquero, 17-15, 4-11, 11-8, 11-5, in the deciding singles match.

The Lady Green Paddlers and the Lady Tamaraws ended with a share of the top spot, both with identical 5-1 win-loss records.

National team standout Angel Laude led DLSU's 3-0 sweeps of FEU and UE.

Laude defeated FEU's Miriam Martinez, 11-4, 11-4, 11-2, and UE's Jean Ramos, 11-2, 11-3, 11-5, to restore order for the defending champions.

The Lady Tamaraws, on the other hand, bounced back from their defeat against the Lady Green Paddlers to finish at 5-1 after the first round, making amends with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Warriors and a 3-2 denial of the Blue Eagles.

Liezl Cañada guided the Lady Tamaraws in the deciding singles match against the Blue Eagles with an 8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 victory over fourth-year Kathleen Bulaqueña in an early crucial contest between contenders.

Ateneo and UST are tied for third at 4-2, completing the top four at the end of the first round.

The second round of eliminations will start on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the same Diliman venue.

In the high school division, UST is in control in both the boys' and girls tournaments, putting together 5-0 records after the first round.