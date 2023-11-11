UAAP: UST, La Salle lead way in table tennis

The UST Tiger Paddlers are off to a strong start in UAAP Season 86. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University kicked off their title retention bids on the opening day of the UAAP Season 86 Men's and Women's Table Tennis tournament, respectively, at the Amoranto Sports Complex Arena on Thursday.

The Tiger Paddlers, who are aiming for a record 30th UAAP title, secured a perfect start to the season, sweeping their opening-day assignments and taking the lead with a 3-0 win-loss record.

UST's four-peat quest began with a 3-1 victory over Adamson University, followed by 3-0 sweeps against University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University.

Last season's Rookie of the Year, Eljay Tormis, played a crucial role for the defending champions by sweeping his three assignments. A national team standout, Tormis defeated Adamson's Amiel Aroma 11-8, 11-7, 18-16, before overcoming UP's Harvey Nieva 11-5, 11-7, 11-9. He concluded the day with another sweep, defeating FEU's Peter Cubio 11-6, 12-10, 11-8.

On the other hand, the Lady Green Paddlers, who are seeking back-to-back titles, also secured a 3-0 record to lead the women's side. They suffered a single loss to rival Ateneo de Manila University, with a score of 3-1, but swiftly finished off both UP and Adamson.

National team standout Angel Laude continued her impressive performance from the previous season, defeating Ateneo's Jelaine Monteclaro 11-6, 11-6, 11-9, and Adamson's Maiko Macatangay 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

In the men's division, Mahendra Cabrido and the rest of last year's runner-up, Ateneo, kept pace with UST with a similar 3-0 win-loss record. The Blue Eagles secured victories against FEU (3-0), De La Salle University (3-0), and University of the East (3-1).

The Fighting Maroons and the Tamaraws each split their assignments at 2-2, sharing the third spot after the opening day.

On the women's side, the Lady Tamaraws also held a share of the lead with a 3-0 record, including a significant 3-2 win over UST, thanks to Reshma Bagongon's 10-12, 11-6, 11-7, 12-10 reversal against Julie Anne De Leon.

Meanwhile, UST led the pack with identical 3-0 win-loss records in the UAAP Season 86 High School Girls' and Boys' Table Tennis tournaments, also on Thursday.

The Junior Lady Paddlers' campaign for a back-to-back title is in full swing with perfect 3-0 sweeps of their contests against University of the Philippines Integrated School, Ateneo High School, and University of the East.