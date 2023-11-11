UAAP: UP routs FEU, closes in on Final 4 bonus

Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA (UPDATED) – The University of the Philippines took a step towards claiming a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 86 Final 4 after an 81-64 beating of Far Eastern University at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday.

UP improved to 10-2 to take the top spot in the men's basketball standings, while FEU is now eliminated from semis contention for the second straight year.

Aldous Torculas gave an efficient, all-around performance with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals without turning the ball over in over 18 minutes of action. Francis Lopez was just shy of a double-double with 12 points and 9 rebounds.

UP started strong early in the first quarter with a 12-2 lead, but FEU quickly ran it back with an 11-4 of their own.

The Fighting Maroons outscored the Tamaraws in all quarters, including a 26-point explosion in the third which gave them a 13-point cushion entering the final frame.

LJ Gonzales, who contributed 20 points in the loss, had a couple of threes in the last quarter in an attempt to bring back the Tamaraws to life.

But Cyril Gonzales and Lopez did not want that to happen as they sank triple daggers late in the fourth.

Seven Gagate and Janjan Felicilda closed it out for UP after making a basket and charities on the stripe respectively.

The scores:

UP (81) – Torculas 13, Lopez 12, Alarcon 11, Briones 9, Cagulangan 7, Diouf 6, Felicilda 4, Pablo 4, Abadiano 4, Gonzales 4, Torres 3, Cansino 2, Gagate 2, Alter 0, Belmonte 0.

FEU (64) – Gonzales 20, Bautista 17, Sleat 8, Torres 8, Faty 6, Tempra 3, Ona 2, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Buenaventura 0, Felipe 0, Competente 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13, 34-27, 60-47, 81-64