UAAP: UP, NU look to inch closer to Final 4 bonus

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines and National University look to create some separation in the race for the semifinals bonus in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Tied at the top of the league standings at 9-2, NU and UP will play separate opponents on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum, with wins giving them some breathing room against De La Salle University (8-3).

UP will take on Far Eastern University at 2 p.m., while NU tangles with already-eliminated University of Santo Tomas at 4 p.m.

The Fighting Maroons will make their fifth straight Final Four appearance, while the Bulldogs are back in the semifinals for a second consecutive season.

With De La Salle making a strong push to finish in the top two after the eliminations, UP and NU are now focusing on getting as many wins as possible to secure the coveted Final Four incentives.

UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon has stressed that they cannot be complacent against FEU, who at 3-8 will need a win in order to stay alive in the Final 4 race..

"If we could get that advantage... maybe with a win or two, or better sweep, ang maganda kasi ngayon nasa kamay pa namin 'yung destiny namin eh. That's one thing Coach Gold (Monteverde) would always emphasize... we always want to take control of the things within our hands," Luanzon said.

"At this point, things are still within our hands. So hopefully, we could sweep the next three games, but then again 'yung practice muna tomorrow, that's what we are preparing for," he added.

The Tamaraws have lost their last three games and will have to win all of their three remaining games and hope that no other team will reach seven wins in order to force a playoff for the remaining Final 4 spot.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are still wary of the Growling Tigers, who were eliminated from the semifinal hunt last week after losing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

"Nasa Final Four na kami pero hindi pa tapos," said NU coach Jeff Napa. "Mayroon pa kaming goals at mga pangarap. Lagi kong hinahamon yung mga players ko na abutin kung ano ang kaya namin."

"Parang sa US NCAA, mayroon pa rin kaming March Madness. Lagi namin dapat isipin na mahalaga ang bawat laro para makuha yung pangarap namin," he added.

The chase for the last Final Four spot remains hanging in the balance, as Ateneo and Adamson University, which are tied in fourth place at 5-6, clash at 2 p.m. Sunday.