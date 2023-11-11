UAAP: Torculas' improvement lauded as UP logs 10th win

UP's Aldous Torculas in action against FEU in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, November 11, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.

MANILA – UP forward Aldous Torculas' breakthrough game came just in time as the Fighting Maroons continue to march to a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 86 Final 4.

UP routed FEU, 81-64, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday, making the Tamaraws skip the Final Four for second straight year.

Without committing a single turnover, Torculas marked the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Despite having less than 19 minutes of playing time, it was enough for the 6'4 Fighting Maroon to contribute an efficient performance.

"So si Aldous, ang maganda sa kaniya (ay) nao-overcome niya 'yung mga ganung things. It was a struggle at first, especially nung mga pre-season, siyempre these are teenagers," UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon said, speaking for head coach Goldwin Monteverde in the postgame interview.

"So may mga times na kailangan nila ng, in a way, parang comfort. But at the same time kailangan din nila ng konting push from coach Gold and sa amin sa staff. So 'yun ang kagandahan ng nakikita namin sa kaniya, sa growth niyang 'yon, especially he's only in his second year," he added.

Torculas, meanwhile, revealed the teammate who has been essential to unleash his full potential. It was their team captain CJ Cansino, he bared to media.

"Siyempre si CJ... Si CJ kasi, hindi siya 'yung parang nagsu-sugarcoating. Sinasabi niya talaga sa'yo 'yung gusto niyang sabihin. So si CJ."

UP will face UST on Wednesday at the same venue as they seek eleventh victory in the season.



RELATED VIDEO