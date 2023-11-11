UAAP: Painful exit for Gonzales as FEU misses Final 4 anew

FEU guard LJay Gonzales. Photo from UAAP Media.

MANILA – Far Eastern University's LJay Gonzales could not hide the pain after the Tamaraws failed to clinch a Final Four spot for the second consecutive year.

They are now out of semifinal contention in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball after absorbing a loss courtesy of the University of the Philippines, 81-64, at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Gonzales led the FEU scoring with 20 points, alongside four rebounds, and four steals. Jorick Bautista added 17 markers for the team.

Speaking to the media after the match, the elite guard shared what he feels about the team's outcome this season. He also said that "challenges" held the team back, but their efforts were not lacking.

"Unang una, siyempre, sobrang sakit na 'di kami ulit nakapasok ng Final Four, twice na kasi last year 'di kami napasok... 'Yung season namin ngayon ang dami naming challenges, kasi ang daming mga injuries na dumating sa amin," Gonzales said.

"Binibigay lang naman namin 'yung best namin, sa practice pa lang talaga binibigay na 'yung best namin para pagdating sa game, 'yung result makikita na lang," he added.

But Gonzales is not worried about the roster that he leaves behind in FEU.

"Sobrang happy ako the way we played, 'yung mga young gun, sila Jorick (Bautista), sila Xyrus (Torres), kahit na pinapagalitan kami ni Coach Denok. Kasi si Coach Denok, gusto niya mag-grow kaming lahat. 'di lang ako. And lang ko rin sila ina-advice-an na maglaro lang kami nang maayos."

With two games left in the season, he also shared what is going on among Tamaraws.

"'Yung mindset lang namin, nothing to lose na lang kami, eh... Ang gusto lang naman ni Coach Denok (Miranda) sa amin, makipaglaban kami hanggang sa dulo kasi 'di pa naman tapos 'yung UAAP, eh. Malay mo may mga matatalo pa kami," he said.