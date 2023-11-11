UAAP: NU demolishes UST to stay tied for first place

Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA (UPDATED) – National University demolished the already-eliminated University of Sto. Tomas, 76-65, in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

With a 10-2 slate, the Bulldogs are tied at the top of the standings with University of the Philippines, which snagged a victory over Far Eastern University earlier at the same venue.

Both NU and UP are seeking a twice-to-beat advantage as they enter the semifinals.

Point guard Kean Baclaan led the pack with 13 points and five assists on 6-of-11 shooting. Joining him with double-digit outputs were Patrick Yu and PJ Palacielo with 12 and 10, respectively.

The Bulldogs pulled away starting the first quarter and never looked back, outplaying the hapless Growling Tigers in the first three frames.

Baclaan and the rest of the squad exploded for 18-10 scoring in the third quarter.

UST out-scored NU in the final quarter but the Bulldogs' lead was too much to overcome for the Espana-based cagers.

In the postgame interview, Coach Jeff Napa said they looking forward to the Adamson bout on Wednesday.

"We will shift our focus again on Wednesday against Adamson, kasi siyempre kahit papaano Adamson is a very strong team. So we will be ready, we will be prepared against them, he said.

The cellar-dweller Growing Tigers, meanwhile, are on a five-game losing streak and dropped further to 1-11.

The scores:

NU (76) – Baclaan 13, Yu 12, Palacielo 10, Jumamoy 9, Galinato 8, John 6, Manansala 6, Figueroa 5, Malonzo 4, Lim 3, Casinillo 0, Parks 0, Padrones 0, Delos Reyes 0, Gulapa

UST (65) – Manaytay 14, Cabañero 13, Moore 8, Duremdes 6, Manalang 5, Laure 5, Pangilinan 5, Ventulan 3, Calum 2, Crisostomo 2, Llemit 2, Lazarte 0, Magdangal 0, Esmena 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16, 35-28, 53-38, 76-65