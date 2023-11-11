UAAP: NU back on track in girls' volleyball

The NU Lady Bullpups. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University-Nazareth School is back on track in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament.

This, after a 25-7, 25-6, 25-4 demolition of the University of the Philippines Integrated School on Saturday at the Adamson University Gym.

The defending champions vented their ire on the Fighting Maroons after absorbing a shock 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-11 loss to FEU-Diliman in their first match of the season.

NUNS jumped out to a 9-1 start in the third frame and eventually widened the gap to 21, limiting the Fighting Maroons to only four points throughout the entire set.

Leading the way for the Lady Bullpups were last season’s Second Best Outside Spiker, Celine Marsh, and Nathalie Tizon, who closed out the match with a kill and sealed the win for NUNS.

"Isang malaking boost siguro sa amin kasi from a five-setter loss and then now nakakuha kami ng momentum for our next game na UST so kailangan namin ang win para makapag-prepare din kami for our next games. So very happy naman kasi nakapaglaro din lahat… so sana magtuloy-tuloy lang yung naging game namin," said NUNS assistant coach Karl Dimaculangan.

UPIS dropped to 0-2 after also bowing to Ateneo High, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24, a week ago.

In other games, UST outlasted UPIS in straight sets, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15, to notch its first win in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ volleyball tournament.

The Junior Golden Spikers lost to the NUNS Bullpups, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, also last Sunday.

Reigning boys’ high school champions FEU-Diliman, who was defeated by UE on opening day, 25-20, 25-22, 29-27, also earned their first win of the season after defeating Adamson in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19.