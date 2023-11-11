UAAP: Ateneo, UP to contest women's badminton crown

Mika De Guzman and Jochelle Alvarez of Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University fended off a challenge from the University of Santo Tomas, 3-1, to advance to the finals of the UAAP Season 86 women's badminton tournament on Friday at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center.

The Blue Eagles, eyeing a fourth straight championship, got a 21-13, 21-17 victory in the second doubles match by reigning MVP Mika De Guzman and second-year upstart Jochelle Alvarez over rookies UST Patricia De Leon and Marielle Alvarez.

"I'm happy with their performance because they did it one game at a time. I have confidence in my girls and I see it in them that confidence, so hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy siya," Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion said.

It will be the Battle of Katipunan in the Finals, with Ateneo taking on the University of the Philippines.

The Fighting Maroons secured a 3-0 victory against the National University Lady Bulldogs in the other pairing. The finals is on Sunday at 1 p.m., still at the same Cubao venue.

Ateneo and UP also faced off in last season's final with the former taking a 3-2 win for its third straight crown.

Smash Pilipinas standout De Guzman continued her dominant run in singles play with a 21-10, 21-10 victory over Charlize Belen, while Alvarez secured a solid win against De Leon in the next match, 21-11, 21-18.

The Tiger Shuttlers managed to pull one back with Rhafi Santos and Jennifer Saladaga's 21-13, 21-12 victory over Missy Cervantes and Angel Valle, but that was all UST could manage against the defending champions.

Susmita Ramos made amends for her previous loss against the Lady Bulldogs in the eliminations by conquering both her matches of the day. She finished with the tie-clinching win with Anthea Gonzalez against Sarah Barredo and Lee-Ann De Leon, 21-12, 16-21, 21-10 in the lone doubles match.

"Ang mindset ko was no pressure since natalo nga ko nung elims. Sabi lang din ng coaches, bigay namin 'yung highest level of performance namin at kita naman, 3-0 namin ang NU," the Smash Pilipinas upstart Ramos said.

Ramos had earlier won against Ysabel Amora in a three-game first singles match, 21-16, 12-21, 21-3, serving as payback for her elimination loss to the same Lady Bulldog.

Gonzalez then made it 2-0 with a 21-5, 23-21 victory over Karyll Rio in the following singles rubber.

The Lady Bulldogs will face the Tiger Shuttlers in the third-place playoff in a simultaneous tie on Sunday.