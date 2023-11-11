PVL: Cignal HD piles on Petro Gazz's woes for 5th win

Cignal HD celebrates a point against the Petro Gazz Angels. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Cignal HD got off to a strong start then showed their poise in a nervy finish against the Petro Gazz Angels in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Saturday afternoon at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers came away with a 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 triumph to improve to 5-2 in the tournament, boosting their bid to advance to the semifinals.

They also added to the woes of the Gazz Angels, who have now lost three straight matches after winning their first four assignments.

"Alam naman namin 'to, bago pa mangyari 'tong game na 'to, in-expect namin talaga na papahirapan talaga itong game na 'to," Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos said after the match. "Knowing Petro Gazz, puro solid na senior player, so talagang alam namin kung gaano sila mag-handle ng pressure, paano mag-handle ng ganyang klase ng game."

"Good thing, nag-deliver talaga 'yung players," he added.

Vanie Gandler finished with 23 points on 19 kills, three blocks and an ace for another strong outing for the HD Spikers, while Ces Molina added 17 points. As a team, Cignal HD had a whopping 12 kill blocks to only three for the Gazz Angels. They also benefited from Petro Gazz's 25 unforced errors.

After cruising to victory in the opener, the HD Spikers were pushed to the limit in Set 2 thanks in part to Jonah Sabete, who came off the bench to give the Gazz Angels a huge lift. Her off-the-block hit made it a one-point game, 23-22, before Jovelyn Gonzaga smartly checked the ball off the PetroGazz blockers to bring Cignal HD to set point, 24-22.

Another Sabete crosscourt hit kept the Gazz Angels alive, but the veteran open spiker also committed an untimely service error that gave Cignal HD a two-set advantage.

Petro Gazz won the first five points of the third period and weathered a mid-set rally by the HD Spikers to remain in control. After a slow start, their middle blockers came alive in Set 3, with Remy Palma in particular helping them pull ahead once more.

But the Gazz Angels could not complete the comeback. A quick hit by Rose Doria gave Cignal HD the lead for good, 18-17, in the fourth set while also sparking a 6-0 run that put them in control. The Gazz Angels did themselves no favors, committing three unforced errors that gave Cignal HD the separation they needed.

After Kacey Galdones' service error put Cignal HD at match point, Gandler put the finishing touches on the win with an off-the-block hit.

Gel Cayuna was credited with 14 excellent sets in Cignal HD's win, while also scoring nine points including three service aces.

Grethcel Soltones had 16 points in a losing effort for Petro Gazz. Palma and Sabete each scored 11 markers.