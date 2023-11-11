PVL: Choco Mucho sweeps Akari for share of second

Isa Molde in action for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Choco Mucho made it five wins in a row in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Saturday, sweeping a gritty Akari squad at the PhilSports Arena.

The Flying Titans fended off the Chargers in every set en route to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 victory. They have now won five consecutive matches since dropping their conference-opener to the Creamline Cool Smashers.

At 5-1, they are tied for second place with PLDT and Chery Tiggo.

"Masaya kami na nangyayari sa amin 'to kasi noong first conference, second conference, hindi namin alam kung paano kami manalo. Ngayon, andito na kami. Sana nga magtuloy-tuloy na," said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin, whose team failed to advance to the semifinals in the first two conferences of the season.

"Kung ano man 'yung goal namin this conference, makuha na namin. Basta ang importante lang, mag-continue lang kami, magtulungan kami ng team kung paano manalo every game," he added.

Clinging to a 23-21 lead in Set 1, the Flying Titans got a break when Akari's Trisha Genesis committed a service error. Faith Nisperos won a joust against Maddie Madayag in the next rally and Dindin Santiago-Manabat rejected Isa Molde at the net to keep the Chargers alive, 24-23.

But Madayag fired a quick hit off a fine play from Deanna Wong to give the Flying Titans a 1-0 advantage.

The second set was another tight affair, with Nisperos tying the frame at 20 off a crosscourt hit. But Choco Mucho won five of the next six rallies, with Molde coming up with three clutch shots including the down-the-line hit that put them at set point, 24-21. Santiago-Manabat committed an attack error to gift the final point to the Flying Titans.

Molde was once again instrumental in the third set, scoring back-to-back points to give Choco Mucho a 19-14 cushion that allowed them to claim a more comfortable win.

"Malaking tulong sa amin sa pagkapanalo namin sa Akari sa kumpiyansa namin sa susunod na game. Based sa naging performance namin, lahat naman ng gusto naming mangyari sa loob ng court, nakuha namin," Alinsunurin noted.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Flying Titans, with Molde and Madayag each firing 13 points. Sisi Rondina had 11 points and 11 receptions; Kat Tolentino had 11 points and nine digs while Wong finished with 16 excellent sets. Thang Ponce had 14 digs and 15 receptions.

Santiago-Manabat had 12 points and Nisperos finished with 10 for the Chargers, who dropped to 3-3 in the tournament. This was also their second straight loss after falling to Cignal HD in their previous assignment.