PBA: TNT escapes upset axe, foils Converge in OT

PBA Images.

MANILA -- The TNT Tropang GIGA contained Converge's furious fightback to eke out a 101-98 victory in overtime on Saturday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Tropang GIGA led by as much as 18 points, but the FiberXers made it a huge fight and forced a 95-95 deadlock following Justin Balanza's triple and Tom Vodanovich's barreling layup near the end of regulation.

Fortunately for the Tropang GIGA, Jewel Ponferada salvaged the win for TNT, scoring four of their last six points to thwart Converge.

It was a big victory for TNT especially after losing import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson via ejection in the third quarter.

The win was the Tropang GIA's first in the season opening tournament.