PBA: Braimoh fires 40 as Meralco turns back Blackwater

Suleiman Braimoh scored 40 points for Meralco on Saturday. PBA Images

MANILA -- Suleiman Braimoh fired 40 points on top of 16 rebounds to propel Meralco past Blackwater, 91-84, on Saturday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

It was another dominant performance from Braimoh, giving the Bolts their second victory in as many games.

Blackwater raced to a 14-7 lead at the onset of the game, but Meralco made the necessary adjustments to climb out of the deficit and eventually seize a 28-25 advantage.

Gab Banal and Rey Suerte pieced together a run for the Bossing to tie the scores 33-all in the second canto. However, Braimoh made his presence felt and gave the Bolts a 47-42 halftime advantage.

In the third period, the Bolts unfurled a 10-2 exchange to jack their lead to double digits, 60-46.

The Bossing managed to fight to within 5 points, but Meralco dished out another blitz capped by Braimoh's fastbreak dunk to punctuate the win.

Chris Ortiz had 29 points for Blackwater, but only got six rebounds.

Meralco, which now holds the solo lead in the standings, will next battle San Miguel on Nov. 19.

The Scores:

MERALCO 91 – Braimoh 40, Hodge 9, Quinto 9, Dario 8, Black 7, Newsome 5, Maliksi 4, Caram 3, Almazan 2, Rios 2, Bates 0, Pasaol 0

BLACKWATER 84 – Ortiz 29, Suerte 10, Ayonayon 9, Banal 8, Hill 8, Casio 6, David 5, Rosario 5, Ilagan 2, Guinto 1, DiGregorio 0, McCarthy 0, Escoto 0

QUARTERS: 28-25, 47-42, 70-64, 91-84