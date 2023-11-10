Jayjay Alejandro celebrates after hitting a crucial shot for Phoenix Super LPG against the NLEX Road Warriors in their 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup game on November 10, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images

(UPDATED) Phoenix fought back from 16 points down to turn back NLEX, 113-101, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jayjay Alejandro caught fire in the fourth quarter, swishing six triples for a total of 18 points for the Fuel Masters, who used run after run to wear down the Road Warriors.

NLEX collapsed in the end and were limited to only 15 points in the fourth quarter.

“Everybody forgets he’s in the Mythical 5 in the UAAP in his final year so he’s capable of really producing,” said coach Jamike Jarin.

“I was just fortunate enough to be with him in his final years with NU so meron na kaming relationship on how we handle and do things.”

Phoenix was also more balanced in scoring with six of them dishing out double digits.

Jonathan Williams topscored for the Fuel Masters with 26 points.

Jarin said they used better ball movement in the second half which led to the come-from-behind win.

"In the second half we were really able to distribute the ball well, get the open man and that’s where we were able to get the victory. We ended up with 24 assists so that’s the game we all wanted," he said.

From a 30-30 deadlock, NLEX rolled out an 15-0 run to take a 45-30 lead vs Phoenix in the second quarter.

It was the Fuel Masters' turn to twist the throttle in the third period, with Jonathan Williams and Tyler Tio and JV Mocon leading the uprising to cut the lead to four points, 69-65.



Following Matthew Daves bucket for Phoenix, the Road Warriors roared into life and unleashed a searing 10-point blitz capped by Matt Neto’s driving layup for an 85-69 upper hand.

But three booming treys by Alejandro capped a 16-point run that bridged the third and fourth periods swung the lead back to the Fuel Masters, 87-86.

Phoenix's Alejandro, Ricci Rivero and Ken Tuffin then took turns sniping at the basket to seize control of the game with a 102-90 advantage.