NU's Mark Velasco celebrates after winning the third singles match against UP in the semifinals of the UAAP Season 86 men's badminton tournament on November 10, 2023 at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Quezon City. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University completed a stunning 3-2 reverse sweep of the University of the Philippines to claim a place in the finals of the UAAP Season 86 men's badminton tournament, Friday at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center.

The Bulldogs leaned on their doubles pair before Mark Velasco dominated in the decider to complete their comeback, keeping their eight-peat dreams alive.

Velasco brushed off the challenge of Fighting Maroons' rookie Johann Abinales, 21-9, 21-6, to complete the reversal that started with the side's dependable doubles pairs.

NU will face Ateneo, a 3-0 winner over University of Santo Tomas in the other semis pairing, in the championship tie at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

"Hindi namin inisip 'yung naging talo namin. Ang ginawa lang namin naghilahan lang kami pataas, at tinulak lang namin mga sarili namin na gawin 'yung tama," the second-year Bulldog said.

UP surged to a 2-0 lead with Kervin Llanes and Jelo Albo taking off business in the first two singles matches. Second-year upstart Llanes made short work of Miko Mosarbas, 21-13, 21-8, before national team standout Albo took care of MJ Perez, 21-12, 21-10.

With their season and dynasty on the line, the Bulldogs turn to their doubles tandems to turn the tie around.

Julius Villabrille and James Villarante denied Michael Clemente and Llanes a first doubles clincher, 22-20, 21-11, before captain Solomon Padiz Jr. and Perez set up the dramatic finish with a 21-14, 21-15 stunner over erstwhile-undefeated duo of Albo and Jason Vanzuela.

Velasco then wrapped up the tie for UP.

Meanwhile, Ateneo skipper Arthur Salvado Jr. got the number of his opposite number Lennox Cuilao in their two meetings to send the top-seeded Blue Eagles into the last dance.

"The win (against NU) really helped. We're hoping the team will continue getting better and be ready for the Finals," Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion said.

The third-year standout and rookie Lance Vargas denied Cuilao and Janzen Panisales in the lone doubles rubber, 21-15, 21-19, following up his 21-15, 21-14 clinic past Cuilao in the opening singles match.

Lyrden Laborte put Ateneo to the 2-0 advantage with a 21-8, 18-21, 21-9 victory past Sean Dela Cruz to set up the rout.

The Fighting Maroons and the Tiger Shuttlers will face each other for bronze on Sunday.

