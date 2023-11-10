No deal yet with Bolick but talks continue, says NorthPort coach

Robert Bolick while playing for NorthPort. PBA Images/File photo

NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan admitted they still have yet to reach a deal with high-scoring shooting guard Robert Bolick.

Tan said Bolick, who recently left the Fukushima Firebonds, is attending family matter for now.

“Pero tuloy pa rin naman ‘yung usapan. May inaasikaso lang siya sa family,” he said after the Batang Pier's 108-103 win over Terrafirma.

He could not divulge details as talks are being done at the management level.

“Hindi ko alam kung saan na nakarating ang negotiations, kung may figures na pinag-usapan,” said Tan.

Should they reach a deal, the coach said they might be able to field Bolick in the Commissioner’s Cup.

“It’s possible. We have the rights with Bolick naman eh.”

Bolick left the PBA last May to sign up with the Firebonds in the Japan B.League second division.

But he has decided to return home and leave Fukushima to be with his wife Cassandra, who is pregnant with his child.