NCAA: JRU regains winning ways at Letran's expense

MANILA -- Jose Rizal University fuelled its Final 4 hopes in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament after slipping past the Letran Knights, 79-74, on Saturday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Heavy Bombers put an end to a two-game slide and improved to 9-6, keeping them within distance of College of St. Benilde (9-5) and San Beda University (8-5) in the Final 4 race.

Agem Miranda led the way for JRU with 17 points, while JL delos Santos added 14 points, seven boards, and three dimes. The Heavy Bombers overhauled a slim 20-22 deficit in the opening period and held firm defensively the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, it was another sorry loss for the defending champion Knights, who fell to 1-14 in the season. They have now lost seven straight matches in the tournament.

Kobe Monje had 18 points and five boards in the loss.

The scores:

JRU 79- Miranda 17, Delos Santos 14, Guiab 12, Argente 8, Ramos 6, Dionisio 6, Medina 5, De Leon 4, Dela Rosa 3, Sarmiento 2, Mosqueda 2, Arenal 0, Pabico 0, Sy 0

Learn 74- Monje 18, Cuajao 16, Javillonar 10, Garupil 9, Santos 9, Ariar 4, Bautista 4, Battallier 2, Go 2, Bojorcelo 0

Quarterscores: 20-22; 44-39; 60-51; 79-74