MMA: Ely Fernandez loses in ONE Championship debut

Filipino fighter Ely Fernandez succumbs to a rear naked choke against Coopar Royal at ONE Friday Fights 40. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Ely "The Dragon" Fernandez could not make a strong impression in his ONE Championship debut, falling to Coopar "Rush" Royal at ONE Friday Fights 40 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Filipino bet, who fights out of Index MMA, tapped out to a rear naked choke at the 1:38 mark of the first round in a tough first outing in The Home of Martial Arts.

Fernandez got hit with leg kicks and took a knee to the face before he was taken down. Royal eventually locked in the submission and secured the quick finish.

The result kept the momentum going for Royal, who won his last three fights before his promotional debut in ONE.

Meanwhile, Fernandez’ defeat extended the tough stretch for Filipino alumni of the ONE Warrior Series who lost in their debuts, among them being Adonis Sevilleno, Anacleto "Tenacity" Lauron, and Ernesto Montilla.